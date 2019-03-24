Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.13.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B opened at C$72.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$56.06 and a 52-week high of C$67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.