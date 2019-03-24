Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 11,135,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,571,211. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

