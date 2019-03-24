Alcoa (AA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 target price on Alcoa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on Alcoa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of AA opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alcoa has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

