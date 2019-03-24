AgriVest Americas (NXCN) vs. Verint Systems (VRNT) Head-To-Head Survey

AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Verint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgriVest Americas N/A N/A -$450,000.00 N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.14 billion 2.93 -$6.62 million $1.77 28.79

AgriVest Americas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verint Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AgriVest Americas and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verint Systems has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%.

Profitability

This table compares AgriVest Americas and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 4.58% 12.47% 5.48%

Risk & Volatility

AgriVest Americas has a beta of -4.06, meaning that its stock price is 506% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verint Systems beats AgriVest Americas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgriVest Americas

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web; network intelligence suite, which generates critical intelligence of data captured from various network and open sources; and situational intelligence software enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

