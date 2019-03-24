AGCO Co. (AGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. AGCO posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lara Thrush Long sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $139,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,251. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AGCO by 2,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,742,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,047,000 after purchasing an additional 911,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,833,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,479,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 354,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $11,508,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.40. 1,008,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,965. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.28. AGCO has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

