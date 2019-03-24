AeroCentury (ACY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “AeroCentury Corp. was formed to acquire JetFleet Aircraft, L.P. and JetFleet Aircraft II, L.P., in a statutory merger. The company is an operating lessor and finance company which specializes in leasing used turboprop aircraft and engines. The company’s aircraft and engines are on lease to regional airlines and commercial users in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., South America and Europe. (PRESS RELEASE) “
Shares of ACY opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $17.30.
About AeroCentury
AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.
