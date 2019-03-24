Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

AGLE opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.00.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 480.92%. Analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

