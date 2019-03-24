AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,701 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $56.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $72.60 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.95%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

