AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $4,363,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,704. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

