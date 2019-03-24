AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 249 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.90.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,511.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ opened at $239.25 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 249 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/ae-wealth-management-llc-buys-249-shares-of-dominos-pizza-inc-dpz.html.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.