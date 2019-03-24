AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

CHRW opened at $84.68 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

