Advisor Group Inc. Has $528,000 Stake in Olin Co. (OLN)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,188,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Olin by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,094 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of OLN opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

