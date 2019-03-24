Advisor Group Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $21.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

