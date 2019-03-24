Advisor Group Inc. Has $511,000 Position in Yandex NV (YNDX)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 105.6% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,348,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,263,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,214 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its holdings in Yandex by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 6,112,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,053 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $95,828,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 25.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,263,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,345,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX opened at $35.31 on Friday. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Yandex had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $38.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Yandex from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

