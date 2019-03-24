Advisor Group Inc. Has $494,000 Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 210.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $27.28 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

