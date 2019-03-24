Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Halcon Resources Corp (HK)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,186 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Halcon Resources worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Halcon Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 201,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 174,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 324,836 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halcon Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,868,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halcon Resources by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,289,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after buying an additional 805,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Halcon Resources alerts:

NYSE:HK opened at $1.29 on Friday. Halcon Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $206.74 million, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.71.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Halcon Resources had a net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Halcon Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HK shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Halcon Resources from $13.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Halcon Resources from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halcon Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Halcon Resources Corp (HK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/advisor-group-inc-grows-position-in-halcon-resources-corp-hk.html.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Halcon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halcon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.