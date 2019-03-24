Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,039,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,636,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,039,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,636,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,918,000 after buying an additional 290,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,400,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,104,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,055,000 after buying an additional 196,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 20.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

