ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post $3.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $4.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $36.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.38 million to $94.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.02 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $197.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy adma” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 624,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 118,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

