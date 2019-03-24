Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Receives $22.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

ADMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,387. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.46% and a negative net margin of 384.77%. Research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $50,488.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,361 shares of company stock valued at $66,816. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 134,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 190,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.