Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) CEO Gregory T. Went Sells 6,319 Shares

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $50,488.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $7.66 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.30. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 384.77% and a negative return on equity of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

