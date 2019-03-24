Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $56,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $92,750,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 152.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after buying an additional 353,786 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,413,000 after buying an additional 194,259 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 24,494.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $118.95 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $173.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $932.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

