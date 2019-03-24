ABM Industries (ABM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries first-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Despite such results, the company continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment that is likely to sustain through 2019. Increasing expenses has become a concern for ABM Industries as it is likely to weigh on its bottom line. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. In the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry. On the flip side, the company has embarked on 2020 Vision that outlines its long-term vision for the next five years. These systematic and strategic plans of actions are likely to drive long-term profitable growth for ABM through an industry-based go-to-market approach. ABM’s strategy entails growth through strategic acquisitions while maintaining desirable profit margins. The company is consistent in rewarding its shareholders.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CL King lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ABM Industries has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $37.34.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 2,856 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $106,557.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $103,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $549,240. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ABM Industries by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ABM Industries by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

