Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post $1.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $2.40 million. Abeona Therapeutics posted sales of $2.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 million to $42.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.71 million, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $101.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,051,000 after purchasing an additional 97,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,220,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,333 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 578,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.93. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.