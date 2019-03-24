AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 85,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,797 shares of company stock worth $7,748,437 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $107.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by South Texas Money Management Ltd.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-sold-by-south-texas-money-management-ltd.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.