A10 Networks (ATEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.06 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $7.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $28,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $57,213.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,325 shares of company stock valued at $150,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

