8,029 Shares in Harris Co. (HRS) Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,185,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Harris by 3,472.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Harris by 231.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,543,000 after acquiring an additional 192,059 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Harris by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after acquiring an additional 183,525 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Harris by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 604,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,664 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Shares of Harris stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Harris’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $6,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

