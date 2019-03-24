7,833 Shares in Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,809,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,124,000 after purchasing an additional 504,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,447,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231,791 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,288,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $26,486,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

FULT stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fulton Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.52.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $215.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.11 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

