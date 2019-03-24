57,411 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

