4,403 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after buying an additional 197,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,005,000 after buying an additional 170,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.18 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $150,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,092.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,888. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

