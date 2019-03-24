440 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Acquired by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $140.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.78 and a 52 week high of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

