$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will announce sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $17.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on XPO Logistics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.49.

NYSE XPO traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.46. 2,633,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,800. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,260,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,640,000 after purchasing an additional 721,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,401,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,869,000 after purchasing an additional 570,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,380,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

