3M Co (MMM) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 3rd Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 4.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in 3M by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $204.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $224.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

In related news, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/3m-co-mmm-is-delta-asset-management-llc-tns-3rd-largest-position.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.