$384.09 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post $384.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $385.28 million and the lowest is $382.90 million. TTEC reported sales of $375.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). TTEC had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $419.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TTEC has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in TTEC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TTEC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TTEC by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TTEC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

