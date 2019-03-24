36,922 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,878,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,711,000 after acquiring an additional 680,203 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,096,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 291,393 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 862,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,779,000 after acquiring an additional 192,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,350,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after acquiring an additional 188,217 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,792 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

In related news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 10,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $670,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,182.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Biller sold 9,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,700 in the last three months. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $62.29 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 366.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

