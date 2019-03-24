3,000 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Acquired by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Stratton acquired 3,455 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.32 per share, with a total value of $249,865.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,558 shares in the company, valued at $257,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

