282,094 Shares in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 282,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 596,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

