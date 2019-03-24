23,700 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.01 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.93 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “23,700 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/23700-shares-in-franklin-street-properties-corp-fsp-purchased-by-globeflex-capital-l-p.html.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.