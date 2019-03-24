$222.23 Million in Sales Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report sales of $222.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.80 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $217.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $932.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $915.30 million to $944.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $984.58 million, with estimates ranging from $942.60 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.38 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2,755.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 928,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 896,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.