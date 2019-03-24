1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

FCCY stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, EVP John T. Andreacio sold 1,914 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $36,404.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 242,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

