1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $163,000 Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,454,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,657,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,428,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB opened at $9.03 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 2.90.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. GMP Securities raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/1832-asset-management-l-p-takes-163000-position-in-aurora-cannabis-inc-acb.html.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.