1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,801 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 228.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 67.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,742,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 13,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 317.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NDAQ stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,339 shares of company stock worth $1,114,349. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,801 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/1832-asset-management-l-p-purchases-5801-shares-of-nasdaq-inc-ndaq.html.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.