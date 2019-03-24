1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $345,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $61.65.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/1832-asset-management-l-p-has-345000-position-in-ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.