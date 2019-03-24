176,886 Shares in ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 176,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $322,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,934,000 after purchasing an additional 300,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $35.25 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $228.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

