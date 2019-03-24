13,920 Shares in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $104.28 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

