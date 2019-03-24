13,849 Shares in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

FTI opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TechnipFMC news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

