1,333,908 Shares in Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,333,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 42,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $1,159,674.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $43,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,721 shares of company stock worth $3,487,693. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

