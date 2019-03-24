$12.14 Million in Sales Expected for I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to announce sales of $12.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.68 million to $12.60 million. I.D. Systems reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full-year sales of $59.56 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow I.D. Systems.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 123,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $639,735.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Brodsky bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,119.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 579,839 shares of company stock worth $3,348,445 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its position in I.D. Systems by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 362,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 286,924 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in I.D. Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in I.D. Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,284,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 192,173 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDSY opened at $5.82 on Friday. I.D. Systems has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.89.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

