$12.14 Million in Sales Expected for I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to announce sales of $12.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for I.D. Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.68 million to $12.60 million. I.D. Systems reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that I.D. Systems will report full-year sales of $59.56 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow I.D. Systems.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of I.D. Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in I.D. Systems by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its position in I.D. Systems by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 362,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 286,924 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in I.D. Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in I.D. Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,284,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 192,173 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ IDSY opened at $5.82 on Friday. I.D. Systems has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.89.
I.D. Systems Company Profile
I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.
