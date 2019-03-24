11,540 Shares in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James C. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 5,522 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.61, for a total value of $759,882.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,428 shares of company stock worth $7,472,693. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $147.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

