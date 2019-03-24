10,900 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.79 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

