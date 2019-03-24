$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avnet (AVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Avnet reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of AVT traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,043. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 201,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

